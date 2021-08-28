Secondus resumes office as Akinwomi hands over

National chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus on Friday took over the affairs of the party.

Secondus was on Monday ordered by a Rivers State High Court not to parade himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

The order was given by Justice Gbasam of the State High Court sitting in Degema local government area of the state.

The judge also approved the suspension of Secondus as a member of the party pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The order followed a complaint brought before the court by some aggrieved members of the party.

But on Thursday, a High Court in Kebbi State ordered Uche Secondus to return to his position as the national chairman.

Read Also: Wike vs Secondus: New twist as Rivers court removes Secondus from PDP

Justice Nusirat Umar gave the order in a suit brought before her in Birinin Kebbi, the state capital in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021.

Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affavidit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Secondus pending the determination of the case.

Sequel to this development, the deputy national chairman, South, Yemi Akinwomi had held forth in Secondus’ absence upon receipt of the court order handed over the affairs of the party to him.

At the brief handover, Secondus pledged to continue providing astute leadership to the party.

On his part, Akinwomi announced his receipt of the court order which he presented to the caucus meeting.

According to him, “When I was still panting that it was too stressful for me a letter was severed to me. I know the letter would be of importance to this meeting and I received it. I told him.

“Coincidentally, I showed the BOT chairman he said that he received it too. Meaning that the letter was served on me and the BoT chairman.

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal assured Nigerians that the governors were working together for the benefit of the party and the country.

Tambuwal expressed optimism that with the assemblage of people at Friday’s (yesterday’s) stakeholders meeting, no issue would remain insurmountable.

“I have the confidence that, by the grace of God, whatever issues we have, we shall be able at this caucus meeting resolve them.

“The governors of the party are ready to continue to work for the party, for their respective states for us to continue to deliver good governance. I believe at the end of this meeting we shall see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Tambuwal stated.

The Senate minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe stressed that the National Assembly was behind the effort to make PDP chart a way for Nigeria.

Abaribe added that the lawmakers were is aware that at this time, everyone was looking at PDP to show the way because we know that the other party had themselves admitted failure.

Also speaking, former presidential aspirant of the party in 2019, Atiku Abubakar said they were at the Wadata House to deliberate and believe they will come out stronger and united.

“We are here today and I believe that our deliberations will be guided by maturity, by integrity, by intelligence which are all hallmark of our great party.

“We have gone through greater crises in the history of this party and we have come out stronger each time. And I also believe that we are also going to come out of this crisis stronger. That will lay a foundation to our returning to power in 2023,” he pointed out.