Court restrains Secondus from parading himself as PDP Chairman

A High Court sitting in Rivers State has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Uche Secondus, from parading or acting as head of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Aside from the suspension, the court ruled that Secondus should desist from parading himself as a member of the major opposition party, PDP, henceforth.

The court, preceded over by Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the Degema Division of the Rivers State High Court, granted an interim order brought before it against Secondus by aggrieved members of the party.

Secondus and the party were listed as defendants in a motion ex parte marked PHC/2183/CS/2021 and filed by four PDP members, Ibeawuchi Alex, Dennis Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, and Umeziriki Onucha.

After hearing the case brought before it on Monday, Justice Gbasam, according to documents signed by the Assistant Chief Registrar (Litigation) of the court, Patricia Victor-Nwoka, said that Secondus should not participate in any PDP activities both within the country and abroad.

He made the order after reading the affidavit in support of the motion ex parte and the written address, as well as heard the submissions of the counsel for the applicants.

“That an order of interim injunction is granted restraining the first defendant from parading himself as a member of the second defendant or national chairman of the defendant or performing the functions of national chairman of the second defendant or any committee of the second defendants at the ward, local government or state level or calling for any ward, local government or state congress of the second defendant or setting up committees for such congresses or participating in any activity of the second defendant whatsoever whilst on suspension as a member of the second defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction,” the judge added.

Justice Gbasam’s ruling came days after the suspended chairman visited former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, as part of the efforts to reconcile factions within the party structures