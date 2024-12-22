Saraki is a visionary leader – Funab CEO

Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, the President/CEO of Funab Group of Companies has described Bukola Saraki, president of the 8th Senate and two-term governor of Kwara State as a visionary leader and a tireless advocate for the development of Nigeria.

Ajia, in a statement issued by Abdulrahman Aliagan, his director of communications, on the occasion of the 62nd birthday of the former Senate President, said his legacy of impactful leadership and commitment to democratic principles remain a source of inspiration to many.

“On behalf of my family and the entire Funab Group of Companies, I wish to congratulate and celebrate a statesman, a leader of impeccable character, and a defender of the masses, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on the very joyous occasion of his 62nd birthday anniversary.

“Your Excellency, your contributions to the growth of our nation, particularly your strides in legislative reforms and good governance during your tenure as senate President continue to speak volumes about your patriotism and dedication,” the statement read.

Ajia acknowledged Saraki’s enduring efforts in promoting unity and advancing the welfare of Nigerians. He prayed for the celebrant’s continued success, good health, and wisdom as he continues to serve as a role model in the nation’s socio-political landscape.

Ajia reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with visionary leaders like Saraki to foster a prosperous and united Nigeria.

“Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki served very meritoriously as the Senate President from 2015 to 2019, during which time he championed several progressive policies and legislative initiatives that strengthened Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

