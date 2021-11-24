Saraki declares intention to contest 2023 Presidency

Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President, has announced his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023.

Saraki made his intention known during a visit to the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday night.

According to a report, Saraki went to Makurdi in the company of former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, former national chairman of the PDP, Kawu Baraje, Senator Suleiman Adokwe and the Chairman of Council, Saraki for President Campaign, Iyorwuese Hagher.

Speaking during the visit, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said that the party was ready to lead the country out of its current predicament.

According to him,”A political party that cannot organize its affairs has no business leading this country. A party that has organized its affairs is ready to lead the country and that is the PDP.”

The former Kwara State Governor from 2003-2007, stated further that the North Central geopolitical zone had paid its due by working so hard to keep the country together as one united entity and should be given the chance to rule the country.

He, however, seeks the support of people of the region towards realizing his presidential ambition.

“This time we must stand for our own and charity they say begins at home,” he added.