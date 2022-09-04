Presidential candidates have to take part in live televised interviews and debates says Peterside

Activist and banker Atedo Peterside says Nigerians should be ready to compel every presidential candidate in next year’s election to participate in live television interviews and debates to enable the people an informed decision about their competence to handle the job.

In a post on his verified twitter handle, Peterside said, “we must quiz every presidential candidate and have them engage in live televised interviews and debates.”

According to the founder of ANAP foundation, “we should question all of them and not allow any to hide away and or only read out prepared speeches which they barely understand.”

Peterside who has led a vigorous campaign to raise the level of youth participation in the election, is also promoting a campaign highlighting the candidates in a know your aspirants series.