Peter Obi, NLC meet to address LP leadeship crisis

Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the early hours of Friday disclosed that he met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to address the lingering LP leadership crisis.

Obi said the meeting was an ongoing effort to encourage reconciliation and unity within the ranks of Labour Party.

The meeting held late Thursday night through early morning of Friday, with NLC Political Commission, was to bring back the spirit of harmony and mutual understanding between NLC and its political arm, Labour Party.

“As part of my ongoing efforts to encourage reconciliation and unity within our rank as Labour Party, I held a productive meeting with the NLC Political Commission today” Obi said in a statement on Friday.

“At the all-important meeting, I reiterated my earlier appeal for us to put aside our differences and work together in a spirit of harmony and mutual understanding. I also emphasized the importance of moving forward with a shared sense of purpose and vision.”

The former governor of Anambra State said a comprehensive stakeholders meeting involving NLC leadership and Julius Abure – chairman of Labour Party – to ensure all interests and perspectives are harmonized will be held.

He said he was confident that through open communication, empathy and willingness to listen, all parties in the ongoing leadership crisis would be addressed.

“Following the meeting, I also had a fruitful discussion with Governor Alex Otti, updating him on my engaging in constructive dialogue. Our conversation laid the groundwork for future collaboration and progress.

“In the coming days, we will convene a more comprehensive stakeholders’ meeting, bringing together a broader representation of interests and perspectives.

“I am confident that through open communication, empathy, and a willingness to listen, we will successfully resolve our differences and emerge stronger and more united than ever. Our strength lies in greater unity for our common national good,” Obi added.

Labour Party leadership had been accused by Joe Ajaero, NLC chairman, of running LP against the guiding principle of its founders.

The NLC leadership also condemned the National Convention held on 27 March, by Abure-led leadership in Anambra State.

Read also: 2027: Peter Obi gives condition for LP-PDP merger

Labour Party Board of Trustee (BoT) Chairman, S.O.Z. Ejiofor, in a statement on 28 March, described the Nnewi-held convention as illegal and maintained Abure’s tenure was over.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disagreed with the national convention held by Abure.

The controversial National Convention was held without stakeholders of the party, including Peter Obi, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), BoT members and the NLC Political Committee.

“While we commend members of the Labour Party, especially workers, students, youths, market women and men, Obidients, and candidates on the platform of the Labour Party, for their contributions and fidelity to the ideals of the party, the Board of Trustees promises to quickly set in motion processes for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention.

“Unlike the charade that took place today in Nnewi and in tandem with the principles of popular democracy, the all-inclusive national convention will start with grassroots congresses at ward, local government, state and, ultimately, at the national level.

“This process will not leave any genuine member of Labour Party out and will be held in the full view of the Independent National Electoral Commission, media, civil society, security agents and the general public.

“We commend the leader of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and key stakeholders in the Labour Party for declining to deodorize the malfeasance that took place in Nnewi with their presence.

“The BOT assures all stakeholders that we are committed to reclaiming and repositioning the Labour Party as the vehicle for the socio-political emancipation of our dear country, her working people and populace,” Comrade Ejiofor-led Labour Party BoT said in a communique.