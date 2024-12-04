People writing petitions against Farotimi have defamed themselves – Peterside

Atedo Peterside, founder of Anap Foundation, says those who wrote petitions against Dele Farotimi, the detained human rights activist, have defamed themselves.

Farotimi was arrested on Tuesday in Lagos by operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command without prior notification to the Lagos State Police Command or Zone 2 Command.

He was said to have been arrested for defamation.

Writing on his X handle on Wednesday, Peterside said, “The people writing petitions against @DeleFarotim along with their errand boys in @NigerianPolice have actually defamed themselves far more than Dele could ever have done. There is no hiding place for them. DeleFarotimi is a brilliant intellectual & a detribalised Nigerian who epitomises the conscience of the nation. By their actions they have confirmed that Dele is a giant that they are afraid of.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, has condemned Farotimi’s arrest, noting that it a gross abuse of police powers.

“I just learnt of the arrest of Dele Farotimi, a respected human rights lawyer and advocate, over an allegation of defamation. This action is a gross misuse of police powers and a grave assault on the principles of democracy and justice in Nigeria,” Obi said.

“I condemn this action in totality. It represents not only an attempt to intimidate opposing voices from questioning authority. It is also a worrying signal to every Nigerian who loves and values freedom of expression and dares to demand accountability and transparency.”

Obi said defamation is a civil matter that should be addressed in court through due legal process in line with the dictates of the rule of law in a democracy.

”As a private citizen, former governor, and even today, I am frequently defamed, insulted, and lied about and against. Yet, I have never resorted to using the Nigeria Police or filing reports to silence others.

”Those who feel otherwise should seek redress through the proper legal channels, not by weaponising the police or abusing their access to authority or state power. The resort to police action, in this case, reeks of abuse of power and raises serious concerns about the independence and professionalism of the police as a civil force.

”I hereby request that Dele Farotimi should be released immediately and unconditionally. The police must recognise that their allegiance is to the constitution and the people of Nigeria, not to narrow interests at the behest of those in power.”

