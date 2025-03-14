Former Kaduna state governor and one of the founding leaders of ruling APC has alleged that some people paid to secure ministerial position under the current government.

The former minister of the FCT said he knows some who paid such bribe to get cabinet positions.

He was speaking in an interview on the BBC Hausa service.

According to him, “I know those who even paid money to be appointed as ministers.”

The former governor who was asked if he left the ruling party because he could not make it to the cabinet, responded,

“but did I even look for the ministerial position?.

“Yes, I was at the screening because the President begged me. It was in the public glare, not the two of us for him to say he had never begged me. It was in Kaduna where he begged me to come and work with him.

“Even then, I did not agree until when we sat down and he told me what he wanted.

“That the problem of electricity had refused to allow the country to progress.

“He said he would like to be the President that would finally resolve the power problem and he begged me to come and help him achieve that.

“I told him that I would look at the challenge he gave me and would consider working with him. I thought he meant it.”

