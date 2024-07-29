PDP’s Ighodalo pledges to boost Edo economy with ethanol plant

Asue Ighodalo, Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in September Governorship election in Edo State has promised that his government if elected would establish an ethanol producing company in Orhionmwon Local Government Area to boost the State’s agricultural production and economy.

Ighodalo made the pledge on Monday in Urhonigbe during a ward-to-ward campaign visit to the Local Government, saying, “Edo State Government has concluded plans to bring an ethanol company to Orhionmwon which will further provides empowerment and employment for the people.

“This ethanol company which will be the number one ethanol company in Nigeria will be using cassava for its ethanol production.”

The PDP Governorship candidate noted that the establishment of the company would further boost the peoples’ living and economic conditions.

While advising the people of the locality to embrace cassava farming, he noted that the ethanol company billed to commence operations in the Local Government would be using cassava for its ethanol production.

He also promised that when elected governor of the State, there would be a huge difference and the people would be happy for it.

He, however, appealed to people in the locality not to allow themselves to be deceived by the candidates of other political parties vying for the Governorship position.

He said, “Don’t allow anybody to come here and deceive you because somebody who can do for you is somebody who has done something good for you before and not those who have not done anything good for you.”

Earlier, Wilson Ogieva, the Chairman of the Local Government, said that the overwhelming track records of Ighodalo and Ogie, people of the area had decided to work for their victory during the election.

Ogieva, said the people of the locality while endorsing the PDP Governorship candidate, resolved to vote massively for the him and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie.

“We have all resolved that our votes is going to be one way for the PDP in Urhonigbe North and South wards. This large crowd of people today (Monday) is a reflection of our resolutions to vote enmasse for the PDP in the forthcoming Governorship election in Edo.

“PDP has continued to bring development to the state and our people unlike APC who are known for bringing hunger and suffering to the people. Very soon, we are going to make Urhonigbe a one party system town”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of hundreds of defectors, John Omoruyi, and Edoba Honesty, promised to add more value and ensure that PDP record landslide victory in the Governorship election.

BusinessDay reports that other areas visited by the Governorship candidate and his entourage included Ugu, Evbueosi and Ugo wards, among others.