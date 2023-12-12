PDP won’t give presidential ticket to northerner in 2027 – Bode George

Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the party cannot field a northerner as its presidential candidate in 2027.

It was recently reported that the presidential candidate of the PDP in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, had commenced moves to relaunch his ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

But addressing journalists in Lagos on Monday, the PDP chieftain alleged that Atiku’s ambition was responsible for the party’s poor outing in 2023.

According to George, “I don’t understand the rhetoric in some quarters that a member of the party from the north is strategising or plotting to return as the presidential candidate of our party in 2027,” George began.

“A northerner cannot be the presidential candidate of our party in 2027, pure and simple. The earlier some members pushing this agenda know this truth, the better for our collective sanity.

“To think of a Northerner as our saviour in 2027 is a joke taken too far.

“I cried loudly before the last general election that we cannot shut out the South from our strategy and hope to win. Two Northerners emerged as our presidential candidate and national chairman. We all saw the outcome.

“I can boldly say that those who supported that idea allowed Tinubu to become the president today and a repeat of that fiasco will lead to the end of PDP in 2027”.

Speaking further, George called for a new constitution for the country, noting that the present constitution was the genesis of Nigeria’s present woes.

He further stated that the PDP must unite and forge a common front to challenge the rule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which had failed the country according to him.