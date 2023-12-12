Wike’s defection looms as 27 Rivers lawmakers move to APC

Political pundits have predicted that the defection of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is now a matter of when following the mass decamping of 27 Rivers State lawmakers loyal to him to the party on Monday.

This is as uncertainty now hangs around Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, with some observers saying that the defection of the 27 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC is laying the groundwork for Fubara’s ultimate impeachment.

The defected lawmakers are those loyal to Wike, former governor of Rivers, who played a key role in Fubara’s (his godson) emergence as governor. The two politicians fell apart a few months after Fubara was sworn in, over alleged undue interference by Wike. The minister has not denied the allegation.

The lawmakers, who recently instigated a botched impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara, cited internal divisions within the PDP as the primary reason for their defection to the APC.

Martin Amaewhule, their leader and the speaker, was seen among other 26 lawmakers out of the 32 in the House waving APC flags and chanting solidarity songs.

The mass defection marks a significant escalation in the political power struggle, raising questions about the stability of the Fubara administration and the future of the PDP in Rivers State.

Many say that it is a sign that the lawmakers’ war with Fubara has degenerated.

Observers say this is the clearest indication that the FCT minister may be planning to defect.

Wike joined President Bola Tinubu’s administration which he worked for and supported to win the presidential poll last February, despite not publicly denouncing his membership of the PDP. He fell out with the leadership of the PDP after controversially losing the presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar and led four other governors to work against his party’s presidential candidate.

Wike had in the past weeks refuted rumours that he was planning to defect to the APC. Recently after a meeting with President Tinubu with some PDP chieftains, he told reporters that switching to the ruling party was not his plan.

“No, no plans, nothing like that in the offing, we are Nigerians and we have come to give the president support. That is what is required. There is no big deal about that”, Wike had said.

Political analysts say that the lawmakers couldn’t defect to the APC without order from Wike since all of them are loyal to him. They noted that it was obvious that the former Rivers governor was biding his time before joining the APC.

“What happened on Monday cannot happen without Wike ordering the lawmakers to move to APC, the body language of Wike does not show he is interested in PDP any longer; maybe he is just biding his time before moving.

“Wike may not even defect to APC, if he defects people may say he has an agenda, he can remain where he is and still be working for them, “Temitope Musowo, political analyst and scholar said.

Musowo further noted the FCT minister may be daring the PDP, adding that the PDP should expect more from him.

In Rivers State, there has been disagreement among APC chieftains over Wike’s purported move to join the party in the last few weeks.

Recently a chieftain of the APC in Rivers State, Tony Okocha pleaded with the former governor to dump the PDP and defect to APC for the overall interest of the state in Tinubu’s administration.

Okocha would also want President Tinubu to route any appointment for the state through Wike, who he claimed worked hard to ensure that the president won the last election in Rivers.

But Augustine Wokocha, who served as the state coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, said that it was an aberration for people to ask Wike to come and be the leader of the party in the state.

There are divergent views among members of the PDP on the defection of the Rivers lawmakers and the future of Wike in the party.

While many see the lawmakers’ defection as a blessing in disguise, especially if Wike joins them in moving, others say the defection of the lawmakers and eventually Wike would be a painful pill to swallow because the FCT minister’s commitment to the PDP cannot be rivalled.

“Yes, the lawmakers loyal to him could be an indication of Wike’s next plan, but let us wait till he announces to the whole world by himself.

“We only hope that Governor Fubara will close ranks and make peace with all stakeholders because it is dangerous to be a Governor without having the co-operation of his lawmakers.

“The Rivers minister for FCT, Wike as their leader should find a way to rally everyone together again, “Adelaja Adeoye, PDP member and political analyst, told BusinessDay.

Bode George cautions FCT minister

Speaking on the defection of the Rivers lawmakers and the future of Wike in the PDP on Monday, Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the party, urged the FCT minister to be cautious with his political moves as it can backfire.

“My advice to Wike is that; nobody has a monopoly on political rascality, if God is on your side today, fine, but when you go and create mayhem. I would appeal to him to tread softly.

“There was a union between him and Governor Fubara and the governor regards him as his political godfather, when you have a son that does something bad as a father you give him a slap and pull him back”, George said.

Akinloye Abiodun, the publicity secretary of the PDP in Ogun State, said it would be a good development if the FCT minister and his loyalists defect to the APC, noting that it would only be a temporary setback for the party.

According to him, “If the former governor decides to leave the PDP for APC, it is a good development that would give us respect in the party, he has moved to where he belongs to seek fortune in his hand; it is an opportunity together.

“We wish them well. They are adults and they can determine their future; it is a temporary setback but the party will bounce back”.