Rivers APC faction passes resolution, asks Wike to join and lead party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has just passed a resolution calling on the ex-governor, Nyesom Wike, to join the party without delay and take up leadership of the entity.

The resolution and call were made Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, at a hotel on Airport Road in Port Harcourt, by the Tony Okocha faction of the APC in the state, the faction that worked with then Governor Wike to deliver Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the election on February 25, 2023.

Speaking at the end of a meeting of the group at Leadworth Hotel, Okocha, who heads the Tinubu Support Groups in Rivers State, said their faction was now the mainstream one, saying the one led by his former boss, Amaechi, supported another presidential candidate and lost out.

He said that the APC was bleeding to the ICU (intensive care unit) meaning it is starved of funds to operate. He thus called on Wike to join the party and take over.

Okocha said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not seem to know who they’ve got in Wike and should no longer have the benefit of such a man.

Read also: The politics of subsidy, moribund refineries and independent marketers

He said for the leader of the PDP to say Wike was not poisoned but had alcohol problem, it means they have come to the end of their relationship. “His Excellency should make haste and come to where he is appreciated.”

Governor Sim Fubara had given the cart away when he told Wike four days ago at a thanksgiving service to continue to look after him (Fubara) should he cross over to the APC leaving him in the PDP.

Many interpreted this to mean that the decision for Wike to finally move had been reached indoors.

The Okocha group also demanded that every good thing meant for Rivers State from the Tinubu-led FG should be passed to Wike. “We know when he gets it, he will bring it down and he knows who did what in Rivers State to make Tinubu win.”

Okocha traced the journey to victory, and noted that at a time, Magnus Abe left with many to a new party while the APC leadership in the state abandoned the Tinubu candidacy.

He said it was at that time he took up the challenge and rallied the remaining persons to work for Tinubu, and that then Gov Wike brought funds and other logistics to help deliver Tinubu in Rivers State.

He also said Wike did other underhand things, saying if they call it rigging, so be it. “Rigging is everywhere in the world. It is not an Ikwerre word. Today, Tinubu has emerged and is president.”

He said it is wrong for those who abandoned the project to now bounce back and struggle to use their personal relationship with Tinubu to act as first son or first daughter.

“We are not against them getting anything but they should not use lies to get ahead, when evidence is there that those persons ensured Tinubu did not win in their wards.”

Okocha said Tinubu came prepared and has hit the ground running with critical policies such as fuel subsidy removal, abolition of multiple windows on foreign exchange, appointment of very sound persons into sensitive positions, etc. “We are proud of you and we will continue to be.”