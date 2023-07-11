PDP seeks FG, INEC neutrality ahead of November governorship elections

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, urged the Federal government, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC), to ensure neutrality in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

This was part of the resolutions from the communique issues at the inaugural PDP Governors’ Forum meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

It is also the first meeting under the leadership of Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State.

The governors resolved to work together and unite the forum to provide a platform for peer review of issues, policies, programmes and achievements (legacy projects) of member-Governors across the PDP States.

The meeting advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the security agencies, and the Federal Government to be neutral in the conduct of the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

The meeting while noting the deteriorating security situation in the country, especially the wanton destruction of lives and properties in Plateau and Zamfara States amongst other States, advised the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the situation and bring the situation under control.

The Forum said it would cooperate with the Federal Government on issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians and good governance while striving to maintain the independence and autonomy of the Forum through offering constructive criticisms where necessary.

The meeting was attended by Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Forum, as well as all the PDP Governors.