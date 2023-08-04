PDP, LP mock APC’s choice of Ganduje as party chair

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has come under criticism from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party for appointing former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the new National Chairman.

Both parties raised concerns about the choice of Ganduje for the ruling political party amid overwhelming corruption allegations.

However, Ganduje, who emerged as national chairman on Thursday, promised to foster unity, carry out reforms, and ensure internal democracy within the APC.

At the APC NEC meeting, President Bola Tinubu defended the legitimacy of the presidential poll and urged for good governance and party unity.

Ganduje, in his acceptance speech, spoke about the importance of adhering to internal democracy and conducting free and fair primary elections.

Despite the appointment, the PDP and Labour Party expressed disappointment, claiming that the APC lacks credibility due to Ganduje’s alleged controversies.

His appointment was also followed by the appointment of Senator Ajibola Basiru as the new National Secretary.

President Tinubu, the leader of the party who was present at the convention, used the opportunity to defend the presidential election that produced him as the winner.

He said, “Some people baited us, but we honoured their wishes and yet coasted to victory. Yes, we are facing challenges in court, and I say this is one of the freest and fairest elections in the history of Nigeria. As a Democrat, I believe those who cannot accept the result of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory.

‘’We have worked hard, and we have received the trophy. Winning an election is the first part of the process. What is next is good governance and quality service delivery. We must promote unity, peace, and love among all organs of the party.

‘’You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all the passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist.”

Tinubu, while addressing the main agenda of the NEC meeting, urged the NEC to decentralise some of its powers to the National Working Committee of the party to also fill other vacancies in the party.

A request he had in the past supported and now captured through a motion moved by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and seconded by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who doubles as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum.

During his acceptance speech, Abdullahi Ganduje, the newly appointed National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasised his commitment to upholding internal democracy within the party.

He pledged to engage in extensive consultations and ensure the party operates efficiently throughout the year. Ganduje promised that further reforms aligned with the current political climate would be implemented, with a primary focus on promoting party unity and strengthening their hold on executive and legislative seats.

“We will create a level playing field for all party members aspiring to contest elections under our platform,” he asserted, vowing to conduct primary elections that are free, transparent, and fair. Ganduje stressed the need for collective efforts to secure victory for the APC in the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

Reacting to Ganduje’s appointment, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), through a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the APC of being a “cesspit of corruption and a haven for thieves, bribe takers, and treasury looters.”

They referred to Ganduje as “Gandollar,” a nickname given by Nigerians due to a viral video allegedly showing him accepting US dollar notes as a bribe while serving as Governor of Kano State.

The PDP further added that Ganduje’s appointment is proof that the APC is a party of embezzlers and charlatans, demonstrating a lack of integrity and moral rectitude required of public office holders.

The PDP invited Nigerians to note that a recent forensic analysis by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission verified the authenticity of the infamous “Gandollar” video.

Yunusa Tanko, the chief spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, also expressed disappointment with Ganduje’s appointment, stating that it reflected the APC’s lack of credibility.

Tanko pointed out credibility issues associated with Ganduje and the alleged atrocities committed in Kano State, questioning the wisdom of making him the APC National Chairman and suggesting the party could have made a more credible choice.