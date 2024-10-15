PDP Governors resolve crises, restore suspended members

After two days of intense deliberations and consultations, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum on Tuesday announced that it has broken truce amongst the warring factions and restored peace to the party.

Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the Forum who spoke to journalists after two days meeting, insisted that there is no factions in the party

” I want to inform you on behalf of the PDP Governors Forum, Chairman of the Senate Caucus, and the representative of the BoT,” Mohammed said.

” We had a family meeting, and we wish to reaffirm that there is no faction in the PDP.

” All the suspensions you heard about have been resolved by the Governors, the NWC, the Caucus of the National Assembly, and the BoT. There is no faction; everything has reverted to the status quo under acting Chairman Damagum, pending the time the governors and other organs of the party will sit down and resolve all the issues.”

Mohammed who described the crises as normal, added that ” there is no party that does not have problems. Some of them are legal, and we do not want to preempt the outcome of legal procedures.

” So, whatever speculations and perceptions have gone out are wrong. Both parties have agreed that, in the interest of the party and Nigeria, we should return to the status quo before the suspension and counter-suspension.

He insisted that the suspensions have been lifted and that it was according to the resolution of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Read also: Why PDP suspended Ologunagba, Ajibade

He advised the party members to ” remember that it is the PDP we have, and it is the most experienced party that has produced government and good governance since 1999. We should make sacrifices and come together. Yes, we may have ill feelings here and there, but we should bury them.

” Our personal feelings should not be allowed to create perceptions that seem to divide us” he said.

Mohammed while also speaking on the proposed meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee NEC, assured that the governors, BoT, and NWC will sit down and discuss the sacronsancy of the October 24 NEC meeting.

Also speaking on the issue, Illiya Damagum, PDP acting National Chairman, also insisted that ” There is no crisis in the party as far as I am concerned”

He however, observed that “some people want to take advantage of the situation. I urge the press not to escalate things even where there is no crisis.

” As far as I am concerned, the governors are our leaders and critical organs of this party, and when they speak, we must look at it holistically and also abide by it,” he added.

Damagum also insisted that Debo Ologunagba and Adeyemi Ajibade, the National Publicity Secretary and the National Legal Adviser respectively, remain members of the PDP.

Share