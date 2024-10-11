Why PDP suspended Ologunagba, Ajibade

…Constitutes Investigation Committee

…BoT urges party to maintain status quo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, said it suspended Debo Ologunagba as its national publicity secretary and Kamaldeen Ajibade, as its national legal adviser for disobeying the party’s position not to participate in the Rivers local government election.

The Rivers state PDP had on the eve of the recent local government election, issued an instruction to its members not to participate in the election, but the party said the suspended officers issued a statement to counter that instruction, asking the party members to participate in the election.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, acting national publicity secretary and Okechukwu Osuoha, acting national legal adviser, made the revelation at a joint briefing.

The party had earlier issued a statement announcing the suspension of the national officers arising from its 593rd meeting.

As a result, the NWC constituted a committee to be chaired by Taofeek Arapaja, the deputy national chairman (South), to investigate the issues raised against the officers in compliance with the provisions of the constitution of the party.

Following the NWC’s decision, the party directed their respective deputies (DNPS and DNLA) to assume office in an acting capacity with effect from Friday, October 11, 2014, pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Committee. The officers are:

The NWC encourages all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain focused and committed as it pilots the day-to-day affairs of the PDP for its greater good.

In a swift reaction to the ongoing crises, the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, has called on the party, especially the NWC to sheath their swords and de-escalate the tension.

Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of the BoT, appealed that the “warring persons must, in the overall interest of the party, revert to the status quo to preserve the unity and stability of our great party.

“We understand that disagreements may arise, but as a party with a long-standing tradition of internal democracy, we must not let these challenges derail our collective vision. The Board of Trustees will meet with the members of the NWC to intervene, foster reconciliation, and ensure that normalcy is restored in the NWC of our Great Party.

“We call on all party faithful and supporters to remain calm during this period. The PDP has an effective conflict resolution mechanism, and we are confident that the current issues will be addressed and resolved in a manner that strengthens the party.

The BoT said it “remains fully committed to its role of promoting peace, unity, and progress within the PDP”

