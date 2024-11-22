PDP governors arrive Jos for crucial meeting ahead of national convention

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang

In a significant political development, governors under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) arrived in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday, fr a key meeting on Saturday ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for next Thursday in Abuja.

Thk meeting is seen as a critical step in addressing the ongoing leadership tussle within the PDP National Secretariat.

Sources within the party indicate that the gathering of the PDP governors in Jos is aimed at solidifying their positions in the upcoming leadership elections.

The dispute over the party’s leadership, particularly regarding the position of the national chairman, has been a point of contention in recent months, leading to the urgent need for party leaders to align ahead of the convention.

Although the specific agenda of the meeting has not been officially disclosed, party insiders suggest that the gathering will focus on resolving internal disagreements and ensuring a united front as the PDP prepares for the convention. The leadership battle within the party has intensified as various factions vie for control of key positions within the National Secretariat.

It is understood that some of the governors arriving in Jos have been actively involved in discussions about the future of the party and have expressed concerns over the lack of cohesion among its leadership. The meeting is expected to provide a platform for the governors to articulate their positions and strategise for the election of a new national chairman at the convention.

The leadership crisis within the PDP has created tension, especially as the party looks to present itself as a formidable opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections. With the party’s credibility on the line, the governors are under pressure to ensure a smooth transition of power and a resolution to the ongoing disputes.

A top party source confirmed that several prominent governors are in attendance, and discussions are likely to revolve around the selection of a consensus candidate for the position of national chairman.

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, a lawyer and Plateau state governor, who is also a member of the PDP, is believed to be playing a pivotal role in facilitating the meeting. His involvement is seen as crucial in mediating between the various factions within the party, as the PDP seeks to present a united front ahead of the convention.

Political analysts suggest that the outcome of the meeting in Jos could have far-reaching implications for the party’s prospects in the next general election. With the leadership tussle unresolved, many fear that the PDP could have a fragmented and weakened structure that would be vulnerable to attacks from its rivals.

The party’s leadership crisis first came to the fore after the suspension of the former national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, by his ward exco. Since then, the search for a new leader has been fraught with disagreements over who should fill the role.

A source told BusinessDay in Jos that “As the PDP moves closer to its national convention, all eyes are now on the Jos meeting, with party loyalists and observers keen to see whether the governors can broker a resolution to the leadership crisis. The outcome of this crucial meeting could determine the future trajectory of the party, especially in its quest for political relevance in the coming years.”

Plateau government expresses excitement over hosting

Meanwhile the Plateau State government has expressed its excitement and honour at hosting the Governors’ Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jos, the state capital.

In a statement released on Friday by Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, Plateau State’s commissioner for information and communication, made available to Journalists in Jos emphasised the significance of the meeting, highlighting its potential to influence the future trajectory of the PDP and Nigeria.

Ashoms said the Forum, which is expected to make key decisions on the party’s approach to national governance, is seen as a critical step in shaping the political landscape of the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome the esteemed governors of the PDP to the home of peace and tourism. Plateau State is honored to be the venue for this crucial meeting, which will contribute to finding solutions to Nigeria’s current challenges.”

Ashoms aed that Plateau state known for its stunning natural scenery and rich cultural heritage, has long been regarded as a symbol of resilience and hospitality.

The commissioner said the state government is eager to showcase its attractions and extend a warm welcome to the visiting governors, underscoring its commitment to fostering unity and progress within the PDP.

He noted that the gathering is not only a political event but also an opportunity for visitors to experience the unique charm of Plateau State. With its nickname as the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism,’ the state hopes to provide a memorable setting for the Forum’s deliberations, reinforcing its reputation as a hub for both political and cultural engagement, he noted.

BusinessDay gathered that the PDP Governors’ Forum is expected to deliberate on several key issues, with eyes on the 2024 political landscape and strategies for Nigeria’s future governance.

Share