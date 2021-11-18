PDP appoints caretaker committee for Lagos State

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the appointment of a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the Lagos State chapter of the party.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Austin Akobundu on Thursday.

Akobundu stated that the decision of the NWC was pursuant to its powers under Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

Read Also: PDP Governors move to save the party

The members of the Caretaker Committee are as follows: Julius Akinsola- Chairman; Ademola Oyede- member; Babs Akinlolu – member; Nuru Abiodun Lawal- member; Babs Olorunkemi- member; Alani Ige- member; Olabisi Odunsi- member; Bode Oladehinde- member, and Ade Adeniyi- Secretary.

“The Caretaker Committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Lagos State as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution, for a period, not exceeding 90 days (3 months) (from November 2021 to February 2022) until a new Executive Committee is elected.

“All critical stakeholders, leaders and members of our great party in Lagos State and other parts of the country are by this guided accordingly,” Akobundu said.