PDP Governors move to save the party

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has called for calm among members and stakeholders over the resignation of seven national officers of the party on Tuesday.

The forum made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday, by its chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Tambuwal said aggrieved members of the PDP should embrace peace, adding that efforts were on to resolve all contentious issues.

The Governor noted that the news of the resignation by the seven national officers came as a shock; while the forum was saddened by the recent implosion in the PDP.

He added that the forum would hold a crucial meeting to discuss the way forward for the party.

“The Governors hereby call on all members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the developments.

“We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry.

“Efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues,” Tambuwal said.

On Tuesday seven deputy national officers of the PDP resigned their positions as members of the National Executive Council.

Though the officers had cited the incompetence of the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus, in managing the affairs of the party as the main reason for their defection, there are reports that some of them were defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The seven national officers are deputy national publicity secretary, Diran Odeyemi; deputy national legal adviser, Ahmed Bello; deputy national women leader, Umoru Hadizat; deputy national auditor Divine Amina Arong; deputy national organising secretary, Hassan Yakubu; and deputy national financial secretary, Irona Alphonsus.