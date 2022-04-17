Oshiomhole shrugs off temporary setback, set eyes on Senate

There is a name that rings a bell among the masses, within governance and party politics in Nigeria. Although aged, he is never tired of making a daring move for the progress of the common man and has left many indelible impressions on the soil of Africa’s largest economy.

Irrespective of his stature, he remains a colossus in the country, a fearless and fierce promoter of workers’ rights and interest, and has, over the years, demonstrated his unique skill to persuade electorate in the run-up to many elections.

Dubbed as “Oshio baba” whenever he storms any crowd, the Edo-born Iyamho indigene has once again come to the public glare to run for the senatorial seat of his district, Edo North senatorial, after more than one year of being inactive in politics.

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole revealed his intention to contest for a seat in the red chamber during his landmark 70th birthday ceremony in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State which had several leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in attendance.

Oshiomhole’s declaration came against the backdrop of perceived thoughts that his political career and popularity were gradually waning and may soon drift to oblivion.

The dogged fighter, former labour leader, two-time governor of Edo State and erstwhile national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, who had never lost any electoral contest he throws his hat into, is out to regain his political strength.

Oshiomhole said he was convinced that this is the time to proceed to the next step of the conversation of who leads the great people of Edo North in the Senate by 2023 after the new national executive members of the party had emerged.

His words: “It is true that for some time now, many of our people have asked me, ‘why don’t you contest for the Senate seat?’ I answered that first, APC has crisis, let us fix the crisis and let there be convention because you cannot begin to discuss what kind of baby you are going to have when you are not married.

“I said until the APC is fixed you cannot talk of contesting election using the platform. I have been chairman of the party, I know the danger we face if we are not able to fix the party and this was completed and consummated on March 25 and we have now elected a new National Working Committee and National Executive Council under the leadership of a former governor, a former minister and a current senator, Adamu Abdulahi.

“We have done what we need to do and I am inspired by the position of the new leadership as it relates to retaining power in 2023. I am, therefore, convinced that this is the time to proceed to the next step of the conversation which is about who leads the great people of Edo North in the Senate by 2023. And it is time for me to join the race to represent Edo North in the Senate,” he said.

The erstwhile president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said he was not going to the red chamber of the legislative House for sabbatical leave but to ensure his district gets quality representation.

“I have also been examining myself because I do not want to go to the Senate and sit down, listen to motions and collect salary at the end of the month. I do not believe that I need to go to the Senate to take a sabbatical because that is an important institution where men and women are elected by their people to contribute to affairs that affect their people, which have to do with how funds are allocated and to ensure that the people of Nigeria get value for their resources and money.

Read also: APC NEC meets Wednesday to approve timetable for primaries

“We lay more emphasis on the rotation of people but I am more concerned about even development. I have made it clear before as president of the Nigeria Labour Congress that democracy means that the leaders must listen to the people and if he deviates from what the people wants, they have the right to interrogate the leader.

“By my antecedent, I am a believer that this country has come to stay and our business is not to lament the imperfections but dedicate ourselves to the challenge of fixing the nation so that we can create a nation where every citizen will have a basis to be proud that he is a Nigerian. With your mandate, if I get to the senate, I will do that.

“Our leaders from the six local government areas have gathered here today to say I should contest and I believe that with your support, we will get there,” he added.

Oshiomhole was born on April 4, 1952 at Iyamho, a suburb of Auchi town in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. The former governor is a devout Christian who was born into a Muslim family.

During his first term as governor of Edo State, he lost his wife, Clara, to cancer, and later remarried a young model, Lara Fortes, some years later.

In his early years, he got a job with Arewa Textiles Company, where he was elected union secretary. He became a full-time trade union organiser in 1975. The young Oshiomhole later proceeded to Ruskin College, Oxford United Kingdom where he studied economics and industrial relations. He also attended the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

In the course of his union activities, he was appointed General Secretary of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) in 1982.

The septuagenerian later served as the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from 1999 to 2007 where he was popularly called “comrade” and reputed for his role in standing for the lower and working class.

With support from the masses, the former labour leader, who is easily discernible with his unique khaki-made button-down shirts and trousers decided to extend his area of competencies and applied for the role of the number one civil servant of Edo State on the platform of the defunct Action Congress (AC) which metamorphosed to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before the party with other parties merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

His journey to Dennis Osadebey avenue was initially delayed after Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared his opponent, Oserhiemen Osunbor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the poll, but owing to the comrade’s tenacity to fulfill his promises, he regained his mandate after the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin validated the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal that Oshiomhole won the April 2007 election in the race.

After he was sworn in, Oshiomhole immediately swung into action to perform the various duties of governance and has been adjudged by residents as the best man for the people in Edo State after the likes of Samuel Ogbemudia and Ambrose Alli, two eminent political fathers who dedicated a greater part of their lives to the service of Edo people.

The former governor’s eight-year tenure, which ended on November 12, 2016 in Edo State, paid off as he was compensated with the leadership position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2018. He succeeded John Odigie-Oyegun, a fellow Edo indigene and former governor of the state.

Prior to taking the role of a National chairman of the APC, Oshiomhole, with his convincing talent, campaigned vigorously, achieved the desired aim of selling the party to the people and contributed immensely to the victorious outcome that led to the emergence of Godwin Obaseki as governor of Edo State in 2016.

Upon assumption of office as the APC’s boss, he was confronted with a onerous task to ensure the party’s presidential flag-bearer, President Muhammadu Buhari, and other candidates, including governorship candidates and members of the national assembly, come out successful in the last general elections that was conducted in 2019.

It wasn’t an easy journey to travel but with the help of other party faithful, he scaled through the rough patches and sailed the incumbent president to Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of power.

Oshiomhole’s time in piloting the affairs of the party was short-lived, following his protracted dispute with Governor Godwin Obaseki, his governorship successor. The squabble, subsequently led to the former governor’s temporary removal following his suspension by his ward in Etsako West local government area of Edo State.

The suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress in 2020 was afterward affirmed by the Court of Appeal. This was sequel to the verdict of the Abuja High Court which restrained Oshiomhole from parading himself as national chairman of the party.

Although he may not have had a taste of the legislative arm of government, but some political observers say the eloquent tongue of the ex-governor, that has been sorely missed in the political scene since the ill-fated long-drawn battle with Obaseki, will be needed in the National Assembly to facilitate legislative process for the development of Nigeria.

For Oshiomhole to take a step into the red chamber, he needs to contend with Francis Alimikhena, the incumbent senator representing Edo North senatorial district, who recently declared his intention to represent the district for a third term.

Commenting on Oshiomhole’s chances at getting the party’s ticket, Dada Aiyokhai, an indigene of the senatorial district, said “The people of Edo North are sending people like him to be their voice.

“As regards the party, Oshiomhole is fortunate to be the leader of the party and owns the structure. All local government and ward chairmen were endorsed by him.

“So, going to the primaries is like when a landlord is trying to fight his tenants over ownership. Based on his achievements as governor of Edo State, he has an edge over other party, especially from Etsako axis of Edo North because we have the voluminous votes in the senatorial district.”

With the move to contest the Senatorial seat, analysts say, Oshiomhole may have perfectly recovered from the humiliation of unexpected ouster and overwhelming rejection at the peak of his career. He has mustered the courage and has decided to shrug off the temporary setback to reach for his future glory.