Ondo 2024: Reconciliation between Aiyedatiwa, Oke, my greatest achievement so far — Adetimehin

Ade Adetimehin, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has described the recent reconciliation between Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Olusola Oke as a great achievement recorded so far in the history of the party and for the progress of the forthcoming November 16th, 2024 governorship election in the state.

Recall that Oke collapsed his political structure into the campaign train of the governor at a meeting of his political associates and followers at his residence in Akure on Thursday.

According to Oke, he resisted the pressure to challenge the outcome of the April 20 primary in court, added that his interest is in the unity of the party and its victory in the coming gubernatorial election.

But Adetimehin, while expressing gratitude to the people of Ondo state for their supports to achieved the reconciliation, therefore, eulogized Oke for his maturity and composure.

According to him, such gallant move would solidify and unify the party. He said further that Oke being a party man has displayed genuine love for the party’s victory and the collapse of structure was all for the progress of the party.

The APC chairman, however, assured supporters of Oke of unbiased treatment saying they are all APC members.

He also appealed to other aggrieved party members and aspirants not to move to other party and remain in APC but rather emulate Olusola Oke.

Adetimehin, who also spoke on the suspended members of the party, however, announced that the suspension has been lifted with immediate effect.