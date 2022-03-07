Obiano’s wife officially, declares to run for senate

Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, says she has succumbed to pressure from the good people of Anambra North Senatorial Zone to run for senate, under the state’s ruling party, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

She made the declaration at Aguleri country home of the governor on Monday in the presence of her husband, who made a cameo appearance, alongside the Speaker Anambra Assembly, Hon. Uche Okafor, while she was addressing APGA executives in all the wards in Anambra North Senatorial Zone,

“I have heard your call to join the race to contest for senate in our senatorial zone, having firstly secured the approval and support of my husband, the governor, I’m here to seek your support and assure you that you will never regret supporting and being part of this project.” she said.

She reassured the party executives that she is going to the senate to attract constituency projects to the zone and equally seek execution of those projects, while reminding them of her achievements with her pet projects Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ).

Responding on behalf of the Transitional Committee Chairmen of the Seven Local Government Areas in the zone, the Chairman of Onitsha South LGA, Hon. Emeka Asoanya, expressed his happiness that she has finally heeded the call to represent her people at the Red Chambers.

He also expressed surprise that Osodieme is a registered party member in Ogbunike Ward One, instead of Aguleri ward.

In his remarks, the ward Chairman of Ogbunike ward one, Hon Nzeako Samuel who incidentally is her ward Chairman, declared their readiness to support their daughter.

He described Mrs Obiano as the light with which they see in their political ward and Oyi LGA in general.