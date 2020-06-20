Obaseki meets PDP screening panel at National Seretariat

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki is currently at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja to be screened by the party’s screening committee to contest the Edo governorship election primary.

Obaseki, who arrived at the popular Wadata Plaza at about 2.40 pm was accompanied by his aides and some members of his party from Edo state. The screening is ongoing.

The APC had disqualified Obaseki on the grounds of defective educational certificates. But the governor quickly moved to PDP.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP on Friday granted a waiver to Obaseki to contest the Edo governorship election primary.

The action of the NWC, according to PDP, is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in the exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution.