Obaseki kicks off campaign in Edo North, receives royal blessings from Otaru of Igarra, others

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday kicked off his re-election campaign in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, Edo North Senatorial District, promising to build on the good foundation his administration has laid in the last three years and eight months, with an economic blueprint that will address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Receiving the governor in his palace, the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, prayed that God will guide the governor and bless his plans for the state.

“We pray that God will guide you in all your ways. You should not be discouraged in advising the youths against violence and political thuggery, because the era of violence and thuggery is gone,” the Otaru said.

Responding, Obaseki said that with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the people need a leader with focus, and one that is genuinely concerned about the well-being of the people of the state.

On agriculture, the governor said that food production must be improved upon and taken more seriously as farming should be a priority, with the dwindling resources from Abuja.

“What you have seen in the last three years and eight months is small compared to what we have planned for our second term. We have the experience that our opponent does not have.

“Our radical reforms have given us a solid foundation to build on. We will tackle security challenges in the state,” he said.

The governor assured that he will not disappoint the people who have stood by him since his assumption of office.

“I am seeking re-election because we have started a revolution of development in the last three years and eight months to make governance relevant to Edo people.

“We pay civil servants and pensioners on time because we have prioritised their well-being and have trained our teachers to be digital teachers, and now our children are learning well. We have improved on infrastructure in Igarra land and we would do more.

“We have been working for Edo people with focus on the future of the youths in the state. We want to put more money in education. I want to complete the technical college here in Igarra, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) will soon be history as we have started working on electricity as I have made the son of this land to take charge of the electricity board. At the end of this year, electricity issue will be a thing of the past.

“The role of government is to train the youths and build their capacity to enable them become employers of labour,” Obaseki added.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu thanked the people for their support in the last three years and eight months and sought their continued support and votes, come September 19.

He noted that Obaseki is a man that doesn’t discriminate in the area of appointment as he appointed their sons to occupy the position of Interim Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Chief of Staff, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), amongst others.