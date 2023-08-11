Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting to overthrow him

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has claimed that his deputy, Philip Shaibu, will explore every avenue to achieve his governorship ambition, including plotting a coup to oust him (the incumbent) from office.

The governor said this during a meeting with elders and leaders from Etsako West, East and Central Local Government Areas of the State, held in Jattu, Etsako West council as part of campaigns for the September 2, 2023, local council election.

In his words, “My Deputy Governor has become so desperate to take over and is ready to do anything including carrying out a coup d’etat to ensure he kicks me out and become the governor of Edo State.”

Obaseki, while explaining the reasons behind the fracas, expressed shock and disappointment over the recent actions taken by his deputy.

“What struck me was his action after the proclamation of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) and preparing to elect officers in the House. He was in Abuja and came back that day. I am the Chief Security Officer of the State, I get any information I need but keep quiet about it and use that information quietly.

“My Deputy called a leader in APC telling him that during the election of Speaker of the House of Assembly the next day, that he has five loyal members and that he would like the seven members of the APC in the House to work with him to produce the Speaker. I called the PDP members to my house to familiarise myself with them following this information. Shaibu tried to barge in. I said you can’t come into my house. It’s my private house, not even the Government House. You have to have courtesy, but now it’s my prerogative to allow you in or out.

“After hearing what he did, I didn’t allow him to come in. The next day, we went to the House and he came and we elected our Speaker. What he did is not working in the interest of the party. How can he have a different candidate aside from what the governor wants?” he queried.

When contacted for reaction, Musa Ebomhiana, Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, declined comments, saying “I do not want to comment on that.”