Obasanjo in bold steps throw weight behind Obi

As part of efforts to give Nigeria credible leadership in 2023, some political leaders have continued to make consultations on the right path to the future.

The rising profile of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), seems to be changing the nation’s political equation.

BusinessDay reported recently that some aggrieved governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may have decided to work with other parties to deliver victory to those other than their party.

Last Tuesday, the media was awash that Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State and some others met with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although details of the meeting reportedly held in France have remained guesswork, permutations said it was aimed at talking Wike into lending support to Tinubu’s 2023 ambition.

Read also: Obasanjo cries out over increasing cost of diesel

But a chieftain of the Labour Party had hinted that Wike was more comfortable working with Peter Obi than Tinubu.

“I want to tell you authoritatively that Governor Nyesome Wike will support Peter Obi,” he said.

BusinessDay recall that the endorsement of Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is no longer secret.

Obi has on several occasions met with Obasanjo.

So, observers said that the meeting Thursday in London was not surprising.

Although details of the meeting were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, the meeting involving Wike and his group was part of negotiations ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Wike attended the meeting with his allies including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, among others.