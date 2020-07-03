NYSC issues new certificate to gov. Obaseki

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a new certificate to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The NYSC cancelled the initial certificate with the number 063107 dated August 6, 1980 and replaced it with number A 004280695.

The new certificate was issued on June 19, attached with a memo entitled, ‘Re-correction of name and re-issuance of my certificate of national service.

It was signed by K.N Okonofua, on behalf of the Director-General of the corps.

Recall that the governor was disqualified by the All Progressives Congress governorship screening committee over alleged discrepancies in his academic qualifications and name in the NYSC discharged certificate.

The disqualification, however, forced the governor to defect to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on June 19.

The governor’s new NYSC certificate was displayed on INEC’s notice board in Benin City, including West African School Leaving Certificate, 1973, and Bachelor of Arts, 1979, as his qualifications.

The new certificate was attached with a memo which read, “We refer to your letter referenced OEG/ABJ/99/VOL.IV/172 dated 18th June 2020, on the above subject matter

“I am directed to inform you that after the investigation, the management of the National Youth Service Corps has approved a new certificate of National Service reflecting the surname OBASEKI be produced as earlier certificate number 063107 dated 6th August 1980 has been cancelled due to an error in the surname OBASEK

“Accept the assurances of the Director-General’s regard.

“Signed Mrs K.N Okonofua, on behalf by the Director-General”,it read.

When contacted for confirmation, Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser, on Media and Communication Strategy to the governor, said NYSC had earlier written to the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, acknowledging that the certificate was issued by it.

“NYSC had earlier written to Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of APC that the certificate was issued by them.

“It acknowledged that the mistake in the governor’s name was entirely the fault of the NYSC, and it has issued a new one to reflect the correct name from Obasek to Obaseki”,he stated.

In another development, the Edo state government has discharged 80 more COVID-19 patients.

This take the number of patients so far discharged to 498.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki disclosed this on Friday on his official Twitter handle.

He said one person died from COVID-19 related death within the last 24hours.

“We have discharged 80 more COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres. The number of discharges now stands at 498 persons.

“We lost one more person to the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 43.

“Staysafe and protect our aged parents, who are most endangered,” he said.