Moghalu describes outcome of Saturday election as ‘Tactical disenfranchisement’

Kingsley Moghalu, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election, has described the outcome of Saturday’s presidential election as a “Tactical disenfranchisement.”

Moghalu, disappointed with the outcome of voting at most polling units across the federation, complained about the irregularities captured by voters.

Cases of voter intimidation by thugs working for some political parties, violence at polling booths, deliberate refusal of INEC presiding officers to upload captured results on the iRev, destruction of INEC voting materials and BVAS machines by thugs and agents of some political parties, falsification and manipulation of results to the benefit of some greedy politicians, and many more irregularities.

“What I saw, past, present, and future, that made me decide to exit partisan politics in Nigeria completely: We aren’t ready for real democracy,” the president of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation tweeted on Sunday.

“Too much poverty and the financial corruption it enables. Too many evil, powerful vested interests. Weak institutions. Illiterate electorate Disappointed that @inecnigeria, despite all assurances they gave us, has disappointed again. “Tactical disenfranchisement”. Police colluding with thugs. Delayed uploading of results to BVAS. Whether it’s just operational incapacity, a human factor, or more, the result is the same. @inec appears to be its own worst enemy. Too many weak links within the system.

The people showed enthusiasm but the system let them down in too many polling units – delayed arrivals of INEC officials, violence in certain states, delayed uploading of results. I see SANS on parade ahead,” he said.

