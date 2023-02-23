Mbah promises to transform Enugu’s economy

Peter Mbah, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, has promised a paradigm shift in governance, socio-economic transformation, and industrialisation in the state if elected.

Mbah made the pledge at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, during an interactive session with the gubernatorial candidates of all the political parties in the state organised by the Enugu Catholic Diocese Politics Commission in collaboration with the Blessed Sacrament Parish Laity Council, on Tuesday, according to a statement.

He outlined his development plans in all the sectors of the economy, saying his primary target would be to end hunger and eradicate poverty, empower the youths and make the state attractive for investments.

He said the central message in everything he proposed in his manifesto was driven by the principles of good governance, expressing the desire to build a strong, virile and robust private-sector-driven economy and create enabling platforms for the youths to fulfill their dreams and compete globally in terms of skills, technical-know-how and wealth creation.

Mbah said his proposed plan would create jobs a day l attract massive infrastructure that would enableindustrialisation by creating an atmosphere of confidence for foreign investors.

He said key indicators such as revenue traceability, accountability, transparency, integrity, independence of the judiciary and adherence to the rule of law would be the benchmarks of his administration.

He said the mission and vision of his government would be to deliver quality, people-focused governance by making the state the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living.

Mbah promised to make Enugu one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product, and achieve a zero percent rate in the poverty headcount index when he assumes office as governor.

He expressed confidence that his strategic development plans are achievable within the timeline provided by him.

He stressed his resolve to move the economy from its present $4.4 billion to $30 billion within the next eight years through an alternative financing model that would radically depart from dependence on the dwindling federal allocations to looking inwards, tapping into the abundant resources in the state, enabling an attractive environment for investment.

“I intend to achieve an ambitious economy that would discourage youths from migrating. Small, medium and large-scale enterprises will be encouraged through the provision of N100 billion,” Mbah said.

He vowed to deploy technology, training, and smart education to integrate the Enugu economy into the emerging global digital economy where youths can operate in a state that does not require brick and mortar walls.