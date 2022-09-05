LP unveils Rhodes-Vivour as Lagos guber candidate

The National leadership of the Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday evening unveiled Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as its authentic governorship candidate in Lagos and presented him a certificate of return.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Abayomi Arabambi, who unveiled Rhodes-Vivour as LP governorship candidate, said Ifagbemi Awamaridi was just a place holder, hence the need for the substitution Primaries recently which produced Rhodes-Vivour.

Arabambi, who noted the party had done all necessary documentation with INEC regarding its new candidate, said that the party had zero tolerance for “unscrupulous and dubious politics that Awamaridi was allegedly exhibiting.”

He said: “For a candidate for election to emerge in a political party, it has to go through a constitutional process.

“The emergence of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as the 2023 Lagos State Governorship Candidate followed all the necessary laws, regulations and guidelines as provided in the LP Constitution, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the INEC guidelines.

“Simply to put the records straight, Awamaridi was the Chairman of the LP of the Lagos Caretaker Committee at one point.

“He was made a place holder for the Governorship Primary Election, thus his name was submitted as the Governorship Candidate since Lagos LP was yet to finally conclude all the required processes.

“The place holder status given to Awamaridi was one from which he formally tendered official resignation.

“Awamaridi’s letter of resignation was willfully, voluntarily and clearly signed and tendered. Of course Documents don’t lie. He has ceased to be our gubernatorial candidate.”

The LP spokesman, who called on Awamaridi to stop parading himself as the chairman and governorship candidate of the party in the state, said he could seek redress in court if he felt cheated.

He also re- affirmed the candidacy of other winners into various elective offices on the platform of Labour Party, saying the news conference should put to rest all controversies.

Arabambi said that Awamaridi’s tenure had also expired as the Chairman of the Caretaker committee.

He also inaugurated the newly appointed 24-man caretaker executive committee of the party in the state on behalf of the National Working Committee of the party.

“On no account should anybody parade himself as the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party and Chairman,” he added.

Arabambi said that Labour Party had garnered 22 million supporters across the length and breath of the country and was ready to win election and provide right leadership.

In his response, Rhodes-Vivour commended the party for clearing all doubt and controversies about his candidacy after winning a freest primaries.

“I am happy that we can now move forward. Lagos we have now as the state that is not working. It is time for our Lagos to work for everybody.

“The people will get the best service. We are going to put the people first. We are determined to deliver the state that work.