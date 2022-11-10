LP raises alarm over PDP-led Abia govt plans to disrupt Obi’s campaign flag-off in Aba

The Labour Party in Abia State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in the state of planning to disrupt the proposed flag-off campaign of Peter Obi, its presidential candidate, in Aba, the state’s commercial hub, scheduled for Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The Alex Otti Campaign Council, in a press statement made available to BusinessDay, Wednesday morning, noted with dismay some press statements emanating from Abia State Government and her agents, geared towards disrupting the Labour Party Campaign Rally billed for Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Ngwa High School Aba.

The statement, signed, by Iheanacho Obioma, state coordinator, of The Alex Otti Campaign Council, stated that it would have ignored the government having discovered that some unproductive appointees use a such strategy of provocative rabble-rousing and media mischief to extort money from the government, especially once Alex Otti’s name and Labour Party are mentioned but noted that the detection of infantile emotional blackmail in the releases leaves them with no choice than to respond and state that the venue of the proposed rally does not belong to Abia State government, rather to a private religious institution, Aba-Ngwa North Diocese of Anglican Communion which had since given them the necessary approvals after payment was made and received.

They stated that the school is presently on mid-term break, which is one of the things they took into consideration before the date was chosen, stating that they do not expect the Abia State Government to be aware of this, because they have no interest in the affairs of the school.

The LP also argued that the owners and management of the facility who have better knowledge of the vicinity and who had exhibited a moral obligation to protect the welfare and wellbeing of their students than the Abia State Government understood that their rally will pose no threat of any kind to the facilities and students, whose classrooms are far away from the venue of the rally before giving their approval.

They accused Abia PDP of hypocrisy, as the party held similar rallies a few days ago, at Osusu Amaukwa and Umuakatawom Primary Schools, in Obingwa Local Government Area, while schools were in session.

“Does this not show hypocrisy and double-speak by the same government?

“Our party had applied to use the Aba Township Stadium (Enyimba Stadium), but the State Government turned down our request on the grounds that the pitch is a synthetic turf and thus will be destroyed if we hold our rally there.

“Our Governorship Candidate, Alex Otti has repeatedly proven his love for education, hence he runs the most professionally organised and sustainable undergraduate scholarship scheme for indigent students in Abia, unlike the present government that continues to superintend the de-accreditation and destruction of our academic institutions; therefore, the government’s insulting pretence of love for education and welfare of Abia students is both hypocritical and provocative.”

The LP stated that if the Okezie Ikpeazu-led government had any respect for its students and teachers, nor attached a modicum of importance to the welfare of Abians, the governor would not have abandoned protesting workers and pensioners to go to Benue to dance like one, who won a championship trophy.

They advised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to distance himself from his overzealous aides and allies, who are encouraging him to resort to violence, as a strategy to enthrone his anointed candidate, noting that such advisers and allies do not mean well for him, because they do not understand the implications and consequences of their action.

“The government’s false alarm and the negative publicity it is giving to our planned rally is a well-thought-out fraudulent strategy, aimed at causing confusion amongst our supporters with the intention of scaring them away from the rally. It’s a repeat of the devilish 2015 campaign strategy of the PDP, which failed then and will fail again this time.”

The LP called on its members, supporters, and indeed Abians from all walks of life to ignore the rants from the Abia State Government and come out en mass on Thursday at Ngwa High School to give their presidential candidate a rousing welcome and assured everyone of their safety and security.

The Abia State Government, through the Ministry of Basic Education, had written to the Abia State Chairman of the Labour Party, to seek another venue for its rally, saying that the rally, if held at the venue, would disrupt the academic calendar, as learning and political rally cannot go on side by side.

Ukwu Rock Emma, commissioner for Basic Education, said, “It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Basic Education that you intend to hold a political rally in the above-mentioned school.

“While wishing you well in your political activities, may I please advise that you look for another venue for the date you have chosen. Thursday, November 10, 2022, is a school day and Abia schools are in session.

“In Abia, we do not compromise on the welfare and wellbeing of our pupils. This proposed rally will definitely disrupt the academic calendar as learning and political rally cannot go on side by side. Your programme could have been considered if it were on a non-school day or during the holidays when schools are not in session.

“The use of Ngwa High School for a political rally on Thursday, November 10, 2022 is, therefore, denied.”