PDP crisis: Hours after Atiku’s visit, Wike, Ortom, others meets Bauchi governor

Few hours after meeting Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed hosted Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom alongside three others who paid him a solidarity visit on Wednesday.

According to reports, Ortom was accompanied by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Ortom, who is the leader of the PDP Governors’ Integrity Group, and his counterpart met with Mohammed behind closed doors at the government house, Bauchi.

Since the conclusion of the party’s presidential primary in May, which Governor Wike narrowly lost, the governors formed a group and are calling for the resignation of the party’s national chairman Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike, who spoke on behalf of the leader of the team, apologised on behalf of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who could not make the trip due to other engagements outside the country.

Read also: Atiku raises alarm over attacks by APC, anti-democratic forces on PDP rallies

He said the visit was in solidarity to fraternise with Mohammed over the recent happenings between him and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to Wike, “We are here to find out how things are with him, and if there are areas we could offer useful advice to him.

“Whatever affects him, affects us generally and that is why we came and nothing more than that,” he said.

Responding, Mohammed said he was highly impressed and happy to receive his counterparts on a solidarity visit, stressing that it is a homecoming.

“They call themselves the Integrity Group and I’m supposed to be with them but they excommunicated me for some reasons best known to them”, Mohammed said.