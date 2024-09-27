LG Poll: Anambra announce movement restriction

Anambra State government has announced a movement restriction across the state on Saturday, September 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to ensure a peaceful and seamless local government council election.

The restriction order was made by the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) to prevent any potential disruptions or disturbances during the electoral process.

The move is intended to guarantee the safety and security of voters, electoral officials, and other stakeholders.

During the restricted period, movement will be limited to only those on essential duties. Exempted individuals include INEC officials, electoral observers, accredited journalists, ambulances responding to medical emergencies and firefighters.

The general public is advised to fully comply with the movement restriction to avoid any legal consequences. The state government urges citizens to cooperate with security agencies and electoral officials to ensure a hitch-free election.

Law Mefor, commissioner for information emphasised the importance of maximum cooperation from Anambra citizens.

In a statement on Friday, he appealed to citizens to stay indoors during the restricted period, except for those authorized to be outdoors.

“The local government council election is a crucial exercise in the state’s democratic process. The movement restriction is a necessary measure to prevent any potential disruptions and ensure the election’s integrity.

“By adhering to the movement restriction, Anambra citizens will contribute to the success of the election and the advancement of democracy in the state.

“Citizens are encouraged to exercise their civic duty and participate in the election, while also respecting the restrictions in place,” Mefor said.