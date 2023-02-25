Labour Party raises alarm over missing logo on Ondo ballot papers

Hours to the presidential election scheduled to hold tomorrow, Saturday across the states of Nigeria, the Labour Party (LP), have raised the alarm over the missing of its logo on the ballot papers sent to Ondo state.

Abiodun Agbaje, the Secretary of the party, who addressed the journalists on Friday at the Ondo NUJ Press Center, Akure, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to do the needful as a matter of urgency so that members and supporters of the party would be able to participate in the election tomorrow.

According to him, the affected areas include; Ondo central senatorial district, Akoko North West/North East, Akoko Southwest/SouthEast, Akure North/South, Okitipupa/Irele, Ilaje/Ese-Odo, and Ondo East/West.

Agbaje, who led others members of the executive and candidates of the party to addressed the journalists said “what happened was a deliberate act, now how our supporters are going to do their franchise, everybody has the right to vote for the candidate of their choice”.

He, however, said the election in those affected areas should be postponed until needful is done.

“We are surprised when our representatives went to the INEC office yesterday and even today for the sorting out the electoral materials and discovered that the logo of our party was deliberately missing on the ballot paper of the Senatorial and House of Representatives elections in where we have candidates in Ondo state.

“We are urging the INEC to do the needful, to either give us the opportunity to participate in the election tomorrow or postpone.

“Whatever way they want to do it, we believe that since the court has ordered that our candidates should be given an opportunity to perform their rights and our supporters and members would be disturbed if they get to the post tomorrow and find out that the Labour Party is missing on the ballot papers.

“We express our displeasure over the issues and we believe that the INEC is a responsible body that will do the needful and ensure that we are able to participate in tomorrow’s election.”

“If INEC fails to do the needful, the party will not hesitate to take legal action on the issues.”