Kwankwaso to declare for president next week

Barring any change, Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State will early next week, declare his intention to contest for the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Kwankwaso who spoke with journalists at the weekend said having concluded consultations; he would formally inform Nigerians of his bid for the presidency.

“I have been consulting widely with friends and Nigerians of diverse interests and the outcome has been positive. I will be informing Nigerians of my political ambition sometime early next week,’’ he said.

The former defence minister who noted that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed to provide leadership and good governance for Nigerians, said NNPP would take over leadership of the country in 2023.

He said: “They (APC) have the opportunity to do something for this country but they didn’t. Nigerians are angry. Nigerians would do whatever they can to vote and protect their vote.

“All those involved in the elections, even security agents are not happy. The election of 2023 will be between those who are happy with the system and those who want change. I can assure you that those who are not happy are much.”

The former Nigerian Senator also

said the 2023 general elections would be between those who desired change in the affairs of Nigeria and those who want to retain the status quo.

He noted that the support for the NNPP had been overwhelming going by the responses recorded at its recently-concluded membership registration drive and national convention.

Kwankwaso said as a former minister of defence, he was shocked that insecurity in the country would descend so low within a short period of time.

He lamentated that the inability of the Federal government to rescuing passengers who were abducted in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack was worrisome.

The former defence minister noted that the current political leadership was not strong enough to motivate the military and to ensure that they are given what they require in terms of training, equipment, arms and ammunitions.

“I am sure every military man or anybody like me who had the opportunity to associate with the military must be very worried on one hand and would also be surprised with what is happening in the country.

“We heard what happened recently concerning the train attack. Before then, it was the only hope that Nigerians were having to go to Kaduna and link up to other places.

“Many people advised that the train could be attacked but nothing was done and people were killed and abducted. Only God knows what they are experiencing but we know it is horrible. They are really not talking about how these people who were kidnapped should be rescued.

“Government should be more serious about security. As a former minister of defence, I never thought insecurity would go this low in this country within the short period of time. I always sit down to ask myself that how do we find ourselves in this mess. But as we always say that our issue is leadership,” Kwankwaso said.