Kogi: INEC staff caught with written results before accreditation

There are reports of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff caught with written results before accreditation on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in some local government areas of Kogi State. The incident was caught on video and shared online.

In the video, an INEC staff member is seen showing the contents of their bag, which reveals a number of written results.

INEC has since confirmed the incident and launched an investigation into the matter.

Read also: Yahaya Bello casts final vote as Kogi Governor

On X INEC tweeted, “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

The Commission views this situation seriously.

Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly.”

INEC has assured Nigerians that it is committed to conducting free, fair, and credible elections. The commission has also stated that it will take all necessary steps to ensure that the elections are not compromised.

Dino Melaye, Kogi’s PDP governorship aspirant, also tweeted on his X page ” Already filled result sheets before accreditation”