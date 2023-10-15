Kogi Guber: Thousands troop out in Kogi West for Ododo

Kogi State All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday witnessed a large turn out of supporters and decampees in Kabba, Kogi West Senatorial District in support of APC Governorship candidate, Usman Ododo.

Critical stakeholders, at the highly successful rally, which further underscored the massive support for the APC candidate in Okunland, specifically declared that there was no vacuum for opposition political parties in the area in the forthcoming governorship election.

The APC members said they were waiting anxiously for November 11 to expose what they termed “unfounded propaganda by confused politicians who had no base in Okunland” and to deliver massively for Ododo and his running mate, Joel Oyibo.

The various speakers and key leaders, drawn from all parts of Kogi West, said they could not afford to be in the minority and described the APC as a party that had offered them limitless opportunities since the creation of the State.

“We have the mandate of our people in Kogi West that there is no vaccum for opposition political parties. We are poised to deliver maximally for the APC,” the Director General, Kogi West APC Governorship Campaign, Funsho Olumoko, said.

Former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi, noted that Okun people had resolved to deliver for the APC with one voice.

“Our people have resolved to deliver for APC. Our people will vote for consolidation and sustainability in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State,” he assured.

The Minister of Steel Development, Shaibu Abubakar, who is the Director General of the Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign, said the massive turnout by supporters indicated that the APC had no opposition, while expressing the confidence that the Party will win, impressively, come November 11.

“Let us come out en masse to vote for Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo. This will enable him build on the legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello in security, massive job creation, infrastructure and so many other areas. With the massive turnout here today, it is clear that we have no opposition,” he stated.

Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Umar Aliyu, described Lokoja Kogi Federal Constituency as a no-go area for the opposition, noting that the people would reward the APC for giving them a sense of belonging and for the achievements in the area.

“Let me make it abundantly clear. The APC will be rewarded for the sense of belonging, infrastructure and appointments the people of Lokoja and Kogi LGAs have enjoyed,” he said, adding that the people of the area had never had it so good.

Other speakers at the rally were the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Folashade Ayoade; Deputy Governor of the state, Edward Onoja; Suleiman Babadoko, and Taofiq Isah, among others.

They all noted that Kogi West remained a no-go area for the opposition, stressing that it had been sealed by the strength of the APC structure and the achievements of the current administration in the State.

In his remarks, the Kogi State APC Governorship Candidate, Usman Ododo, said he was committed to consolidating on the progress and development achieved by Governor Bello.

“I’m prepared to serve and to open a new page of development in the State. Governor Yahaya Bello has laid a solid foundation for the State and I’m poised to ensure sustainability and consolidation,” he said.

Governor Yahaya Bello called on the people of Kogi West to join hands in forming a government that would meet their yearnings and aspirations.

“The achievements of my administration are visible for all to see. This is not time for us to be complacent. We cannot afford to be in the opposition, not with the many plans the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has for Kogi State.

“In the last couple of years, we have built and rebuilt our infrastructure. We have made Kogi money and resources to work for the people. We cannot afford to be dragged back.

“I appeal to the people of Kogi West to vote for the APC to enable consolidation, unity amongst our people and to ensure that the coming generation of the people of Kogi West can be proud of what has been achieved,” the Governor stated.

Highlights of the rally were the receiving of decampees from the PDP and other opposition political parties and the presentation of flag to the APC governorship candidate.

The Campaign team earlier visited the Obaro of Kabba, HRM, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, who assured of the continuous support of traditional rulers for the State Government.

He stressed that the people would reciprocate the current administration’s good gesture to the people of Kogi West.