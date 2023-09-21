Kogi 2023: Over 500 SDP, PDP members in Ofu dump Dino, Muri for Ododo APC

The Ofu Local Government chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State witnessed a significant influx of fresh faces when over 500 new members aligned themselves with the party in preparation for the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

Among these new additions is Oduh Akowe, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who brought along his supporters from various political backgrounds, including the PDP, SDP, and NNPP.

This political migration took place on a Tuesday evening at the Ofu Local Government Secretariat in Ugwolawo and was marked by the warm reception extended to the newcomers.

The event garnered the presence of prominent political figures, further underscoring its significance. Notable attendees included the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Elder Joel Salifu Oyibo; Kogi East Zonal Chairman of APC, Hon. Muhammed Nasiru Alfa; Senator representing Kogi East, Isah Jibrin Echocho; House of Representatives member for Idah Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. David Idris Zacharias; and Kogi State House of Assembly member for Ofu constituency, Hon. Seidu Shehu Amodu, among others.

Alfa, the Zonal Chairman of the party, extended a warm welcome to the new members and assured them of their full integration into the party, emphasising the equal opportunities they would have to contribute to the party’s growth and development.

With the 2023 governorship elections gaining momentum, Alfa highlighted the continuous influx of new members into the Ofu APC, positioning the party for a successful outing.

He reiterated that the newcomers had joined a progressive and inclusive party that was dedicated to enhancing the well-being of all Kogi State citizens. Alfa urged them to actively engage in the party’s activities and work towards its goals, emphasising the need to desist from tribal sentiments, as such divisions have no place in modern-day Nigerian elections.

“I enjoin all loyalists to shun tribal sentiments. Such ventures cannot win modern-day elections in Nigeria,” he said.



Senator Isah Jibrin also extended a warm welcome to the new members, encouraging them to exert themselves to ensure victory in the upcoming elections.

He stressed the Kogi APC’s tradition of rewarding hard work and promised that Alhaji Usman Ododo, the APC candidate, would duly reward those who contributed to the party’s success.

“The Kogi APC, under Governor Yahaya Bello, rewards hard work. The APC candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, when elected, will ensure that everyone who delivers is adequately rewarded,” Jibrin said.

In a similar vein, House of Representatives member for Idah Federal Constituency, Hon. David Zacharias, emphasised the APC’s readiness to emerge victorious in any election, citing its widespread membership across the state.

He called on all party faithful to remain resolute and dedicated in their efforts to secure success for the party in the upcoming election.

Council Chairman for Dekina Local Government, Hon. Ishaq Okolo, urged people from the area to return home and canvass support for the party ahead of the November poll while extending congratulations to the decampees.

The leader of the newcomers, Hon. Oduh Akowe, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ofu APC for embracing him and his supporters. He pledged unwavering loyalty and commitment to the party, citing his belief in its ideology and vision for Kogi State.

The event concluded on a high note, with the new members expressing their excitement about joining the Ofu APC and their determination to work tirelessly to secure victory for the party in the upcoming governorship election.