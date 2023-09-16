Kogi guber poll: Mopamuro, Kogi West, hold solidarity walk for APC’s Ododo

Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) members thronged the streets in Mopamuro, a Local Government Area in Kogi West to rally behind Usman Ododo, the party’s gubernatorial candidate. This was to affirm their support and determination to uphold the party’s dominance in Mopamuro.

The solidarity walk, held Friday, commenced at Johnbull Mechanical Workshop in Odole Mopa and traversed various wards within the Local Government Area.

Addressing the crowd, Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, emphasised the rejection of candidates who promote sectional agendas, declaring that such outdated approaches have no place in Mopamuro. He said, “Candidates promoting sectional agenda were living in the past and would be rejected in the Local Government.”

Similarly, Moses Sunday David, the Executive Chairman of Mopamuro Local Government Area, called upon party faithful to replicate the remarkable achievement of the last House of Assembly Election, where the APC emerged victorious in all ten wards of the LGA.

Also at the event, Olawumi Jacob, the Member representing Mopamuro Constituency in the State House of Assembly, celebrated his earlier victory in March, underscoring its contribution to party unity and predicting unprecedented success in the upcoming election.

The solidarity walk had the participation of prominent APC figures, including the Zonal Chairman of the party, Dare Anjorin; former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Bolanle Ampitan; former House of Assembly Member, Ademola Bello; Mopamuro LGA APC Chairman, Charles Abayomi Omoyele, and Lawal Aina, the party Secretary.

Notable personalities such as business mogul and APC stalwart, Ayodele Delex; Sylvanus Babatunde Elewa; Dennis Komolafe, and the Vice Chairman of the Local Government, Mercy Obajemu, also graced the occasion.

The fervent party faithful pledged unwavering support and solidarity, leaving no doubt about their determination to secure victory for their candidate, Usman Ododo.