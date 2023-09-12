Kogi guber: Yomi Awoniyi joins APC ahead of election

Yomi Awoniyi, a former deputy governor of Kogi State, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, before the state’s gubernatorial election on November 11.

Awoniyi was officially welcomed into the party on Tuesday in Abuja, where he expressed his respect for Governor Yahaya Bello’s excellent leadership, dedication to inclusivity, unity of purpose, and governance.

From 2011 to 2015, he held the position of Deputy Governor of Kogi State under Captain Idris Wada’s leadership. The former PDP leader recognised the difficulties and intricacies of Kogi State politics and praised Governor Bello for going above and beyond expectations.

He said, “I served as the Deputy Governor of Kogi State between 2011 and 2015. I know the state well, and the current governor has done exceptionally well in leadership and governance. His humility is unmatched, and his ability to unite the people is remarkable.

“These qualities are reasons I decided to join the APC and support him and the incoming administration.”

While welcoming Awoniyi, whom he described as a “big fish”, Governor Yahaya Bello said his decision to join the APC was significant. He stressed that Awoniyi’s move clearly demonstrated the people’s satisfaction with his achievements and their willingness to support his leadership for the state’s success. “I am pleased to welcome the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Arc Abayomi Awoniyi, into our party today.

Awoniyi is a prominent figure who has just joined a significant movement. I am delighted with his decision to join our party, and I can assure you that the APC will do more for the people of our state,” the governor stated. The party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, commended Awoniyi’s decision to join the APC.

He cited the governor’s successes and his capacity to bring people together for societal advancement as evidence of the governor’s success and the influx of defections from opposition parties to the APC in Kogi State under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Ganduje offered Awoniyi and others who had joined or intended to join the APC equal opportunity he promised them. As the Kogi State governorship election draws near, there has been a surge in the number of opposition party members joining the ruling party. In recent years, many former senators, members of the House of Representatives, and party chairmen have joined the APC.