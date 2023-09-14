Kogi Guber: Thousands show support to Ododo in Ajaka

Thousands of Usman Ododo’s followers in Kogi State marched to show their support on Thusday and refute the claim of ethnic jingoists and enemies of the State to dominate Igalaland. Usman Ododo is the APC’s candidate for governor.

The One-Million-Man Road Walk was organised by the enthusiastic fans and held in Ajaka, Igala Mela/Odolu Local Government of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haiiya Habiba Jatto Rector, Salisu Ogbo Usman, and Onoja James omachonu (Kross), among other notable leaders, led the road walk where hundreds of locals from the wards and Local Government declared their support for the Ododo/Oyibo ticket.

The Igala Mela/Odolu Local Chairman and Convener of the IG/OF Critical Stakeholders, Omachonu, spoke to the ecstatic APC supporters and highlighted that “the only sellable candidate amongst several others jostling for the governorship seat of Kogi State is Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman.”

He expressed faith in Ododo’s and Joel Oyibo Salifu’s capacity to bring about the eagerly awaited consolidation of the accomplishments of his party’s rule in Kogi State over the previous seven years.

The desperate “agendists are selfishly clothed,” he stated, adding that ethnic jingoists who were not interested in a united, peaceful, and prosperous Kogi State were the people’s adversaries and must be treated as such.