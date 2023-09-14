Kogi guber poll: Fanwo mocks Leke Abejide’s ambitions as local

Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kogi State and a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), responded to allegations of harassment by Leke Abejide, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, with strong criticism.

Fanwo dismissed the claims as “unintelligent and senseless,” characterising Abejide as a candidate who is merely “making up the numbers” in the governorship race.

He further stated that Abejide is aware of his limited popularity in the race and suggested that his aspirations might be better suited for a smaller role, possibly “Governor of his clan.”

In a statement released and signed by Fanwo on Thursday, he also addressed Abejide’s assertion that the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Usman Ododo, was pursuing Governor Yahaya Bello’s “third term agenda.”

Fanwo dismissed this claim as indicative of Abejide’s “level of intelligence.” Fanwo went on to describe Abejide as a “WAEC fee politician” who appears to be bewildered by the “overwhelming support” that the APC candidate is receiving in Kogi State.

Fanwo lambasted the ADC candidate as a political opportunist whose aspiration “is based on a rail of ethnic opportunism and division.”

“Hon. Leke Abejide’s campaign has been based on these spurious and senseless allegations. And each time I come across his statements, I shake my head at his level of pettiness, mediocrity, and opportunistic desperation.

“What Kogites want to hear is a clear plan on how to consolidate on the great achievements of the incumbent governor. But, expectedly, he has continued to miss the chance to impress the people. He has always been involved in sessions of desperation, opportunism, hate-peddling, and crass ignorance of statecraft.

“Ahmed Usman Ododo emerged based on his pedigree and readiness to take the state forward. He was in government for seven years and has a proper grasp of what needs to be done to consolidate on the widely acclaimed achievements of the current administration.

“Hon Leke Abejide is not ready for this level. He needs more years to understand that never again will Kogi go back to the era of dangerous political and ethnic division. We have passed that stage under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello,” Fanwo stated.

The APC leader emphasised that the party’s candidate, Ododo, consistently articulated his intentions to build upon the accomplishments of his predecessor and outlined his strategies for achieving this goal. He underscored Ododo’s unwavering dedication to a unified and thriving Kogi State, leaving no room for doubt.

“Wherever our candidate, Alh. Usman Ododo, goes to, he demonstrates how he will develop the state. Nobody talks about ethnicity because it is no longer a part of our political lexicon in Kogi State. He discusses development, unity, and collective prosperity.

“Hon. Leke Abejide romances APC leaders at the centre, talks ill of them behind the scenes, and comes to Kogi to condemn the same party. That shows a politician without a clear-cut ideology but self-serving and egocentric. Modern leadership does not accommodate garrulous and confused multiparty agents of confusion,” the Commissioner said.

The Information Commissioner cautioned Abejide against levelling baseless allegations that lack substantiation.

“As a second-term House of Representatives member, it is expected that Hon. Leke Abejide would have learned some modicum of civility. His allegation that the governor had perfected a plan to collect money from the state after his tenure is not only reckless but also a confirmation of the fact that Abejide is undeserving of occupying positions of responsibility.

“I, therefore, challenge Leke Abejide, in line with the principle of ‘onus probandi’, to prove the allegation, as the burden of proof is on him. Kogites won’t trust a garrulous and careless talker with the Lugard House,” he said.

He urged the citizens of Kogi State to prioritise peace throughout the entire electoral process, from the pre-election period to the voting day and beyond. He reassured the public of the government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment during the election.