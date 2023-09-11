SDP’s allegation false, pretentious – Kogi Police

Bertrand Onuoha, Kogi State Commissioner of Police, has dismissed claims by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), that some key members of the party were targeted for arrest and detention ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

A press statement signed by William Aya, a superintendent of police and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), described the allegation as false and highly mischievous.

The Kogi State chapter of the SDP had alleged that Bertrand Onuoha, Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, initiated a plot to frame up some SDP members in the state with fictitious allegations and arrests.

Faruk Adejo-Audu, director, communications of Murtala Yakubu Ajaka Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation, made the allegation in a statement yesterday in Lokoja.

Read also: Eight reasons November 11 Kogi guber election should mater to Nigeria

He said that the Commissioner of Police allegedly acting on the directive of the rival party, had concluded plans to come out with all manners of trumped-up offences to enable him to embark on a massive crackdown on the party’s supporters.

The opposition party alleged that the planned attack was targeted against party members who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the SDP in the state.

The SDP said, “The plotters have supplied a roll call of major supporters of Ajaka to the Commissioner of Police, who is set to deploy a squad of policemen supported by the rival party’s thugs, for the assignment.

Read also: Tribunal: PDP sacks APC in Kogi State

“We are by this statement calling on the Inspector General of Police, the Police Service Commission and the Minister for Police Affairs to step in and save our souls.”

But the Police said the statement remains a figment of the imagination of Faruk Adejoh-Audu and his political candidate, Yakubu Ajaka.

“The SDP candidate and his campaign organisation should leave the police alone and focus on issue-based campaigns and soliciting for support from the electorate instead of resorting to cheap blackmail, bullying and arm-twisting for political sympathy from the public,” the Police warned.