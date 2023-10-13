Kogi guber poll: Okun leaders unite behind APC, pledge a resounding victory for Usman Ododo

Okun political leaders declared their unwavering support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pledged to rally en masse behind the party’s governorship candidate, Usman Ododo. This consensus was reached during a high-stakes meeting convened by the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi.

This event brought together first-class traditional, political, and opinion leaders from the entire Okun-speaking region of Kogi State.

The meeting’s primary objective was to call for a peaceful election, but the resolute stakeholders had a powerful message for the Royal Father. They were firmly united in their commitment to back the APC and had no intention of engaging in ethnic politics when Kogi needed to be at the forefront.

With one voice, the various speakers asserted that they could not stand in opposition to the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the national level.

Consequently, the political leaders and opinion moulders present resolved to return to their respective local government areas with an unwavering mission—to secure a resounding victory for the APC in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election.

“With the love the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello has shown to the Okun nation in the location of projects, infrastructure, and appointments, we have every reason to go in the direction of Governor Bello, President Tinubu, and the APC,” a prominent stakeholder in Okunland, Erick Fiki, said.

Taofiq Isah, the Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area, emphasized that the decision to unite and support the APC and its governorship candidate was a shared commitment, driven by the numerous commendable initiatives Governor Bello has undertaken for the Okun community.

“The people of Ijumu have resolved to stay with the APC. We have never had it this good since the creation of the state. We have therefore resolved to vote for the APC in the forthcoming governorship election,” he said.

In his remarks, Hon. Philip Orebiyi declared Yagba the heartland of the APC and emphasised that the results of the November 11 governorship election would be a testament to the people’s appreciation for Governor Bello’s commitment to the Okun community.

He affirmed, “Let me assure you that in Yagba, we will reward the APC with the love Gov. Bello has shown to us in the upgrade of infrastructure, traditional institutions, and appointments. The outcome of the governorship election will reflect a landslide victory for the APC.”

During the gathering, Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communication and the Spokesperson for the APC Governorship Campaign, lauded Governor Bello as a devoted advocate for the Okun nation.

“Beginning with the Ejiba Ricemill, one of the biggest projects of this administration; the construction of Kabba township roads; the landmark project of the GYB Model Science Secondary School in Kabba Bunu; and the recent establishment of the Kogi State University, Kabba, the administration has proven without mincing words that Okun is dear to its heart,” he said.

He added, “The Governor understands that education is our industry. Over time, we have had to use our taxes and resources to develop other universities where our children go to seek education.

“The message of Governor Bello to this meeting is for us to build and develop a partnership that will enable us to remember Kwara State and old Kabba province.

“This partnership, according to Governor Bello, will enable us to record another history regarding the governorship of the state in the future. Let us therefore work on building enduring legacies that will work with this meeting.

“Governor Bello has urged us to strive towards unity amongst the people of Okun and Ebiras, that dates back. He has promised that, in or out of office, he will continue to add his voice to ensuring that Okun Nation is rewarded abundantly.”

Fanwo lauded Governor Bello as a Kogite with an unwavering commitment to fairness and justice, highlighting that the Okun nation would maintain its significance under Usman Ododo’s leadership when elected.

He called upon Okun leaders to ensure a resounding victory for the APC in the November 11 governorship election.

Folashade Ayoade, the Secretary to the State Government, commended the meeting convened by the Obaro of Kabba, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Oba Solomon Owoniyi, in his welcoming address, emphasised the need for the leaders to establish an agenda and direction for the traditional institution and the Okun people to ensure a peaceful election. He also expressed gratitude to the governor for his dedicated service to Okunland.

A noteworthy development from the meeting was the establishment of a technical committee tasked with gathering the perspectives of Okun people regarding their expectations for the incoming administration and charting a path forward for the Okun community in the upcoming election.