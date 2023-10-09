Kogi 2023: APC rallies support for Ododo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the people of Kogi State to vote for its governorship candidate, Usman Ododo, in the November 11 election to consolidate on the gains of the current administration.

The APC National Campaign Council for the Kogi State Governorship Election gave the charge at the official flag-off of the party’s governorship campaign and the official presentation of flag to Ododo in Lokoja on Sunday.

Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the event, said the APC would win the election resoundingly, assuring the people that they were about to vote in a man with the intellectual capacity to consolidate on the many achievements of his boss, Governor Yahaya Bello.

He said the President had just approved funds for the construction of Ganaja Road, adding that the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene Road and Kabba-Ilorin Road would also receive the Federal Government’s attention very soon.

“For us to build on the legacy and for the purpose of continuity and consolidation, it becomes imperative for the people of Kogi State to align themselves with the power at the centre.” Shettima said.

“President Tinubu is a man of courage and conviction, he is a man pregnant with ideas on how to reposition the nation, but Kogi, which is one of the frontiers of the North, Kogi, the Confluence State, cannot afford to have a state government that does not belong to the power at the centre.

“For the people of Kogi State to benefit immensely from the eight-point agenda of Pesident Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the people of Kogi State to benefit from the natural resources, it is absolutely essential that we should vote for a much more patriotic person who is grounded with the reality in Kogi State.” He further said.

Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, who is the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Kogi State Governorship Election, insisted that APC was the only party in the State and urged the people not to make the mistake of not consolidating on visible gains, ensuring the continuity of good governance and aligning with the party in the centre.

In his remarks, Usman Ododo, the APC governorship candidate, promised to build on the outstanding achievements of Governor Bello, assuring the people that, if elected, their welfare would be his administration’s priority.

“I’m promising more youth and women inclusiveness in governance. My agenda for the State is Kogi Agenda. I will not disappoint our leader and father, President Bola Tinubu; I will not disappoint my mentor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; I will not disappoint our party and I will not disappoint the good people of Kogi State. We will consolidate on the achievements of my leader in the state and strive towards continuity and sustainability in the areas of security, education, agriculture, and improved infrastructure, amongst several areas the APC administration has made a mark.” He said.

Ododo concluded that his mandate would be for the overall development of the State, stressing the improvement in the achievements of Governor Bello and in the wellbeing of his people as his priority.