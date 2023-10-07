Kogi: Groups urge IGP to declare SDP candidate wanted

The Coalition for Credible Elections in Nigeria (CCE), Kogi State Young Professionals, and concerned civic organisations staged a peaceful walk in Abuja Saturday, demanding that the IGP declare the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Muritala Ajaka, wanted for ignoring Police invitations and undermining security efforts in the state.

They displayed placards with inscriptions such as “Anyone who ignores Police invitations must be arrested immediately”, “arrest and prosecute killers of Khadijat now”, “Gov. Bello, don’t be soft on promoters of violence”, “we demand peaceful elections in Kogi State”, and “IGP must declare Ajaka wanted now”, among others.

The CSOs also demanded justice for Khadijat Yahaya, a female All Progressives Congress supporter, who was allegedly killed by SDP thugs.

They quoted the Kogi State Police Command as saying that Ajaka had been invited on several occasions to give his own side of the story on the complaint of Breach of Security Against The Executive Governor of Kogi State at Banda on 3Rd June, 2023, but he had refused to honour the invitations.

The CSOs said that Ajaka had also refused to show up at the Police station to apply for Police Security, but instead moves around with a retinue of suspected political thugs armed to the teeth.

They called on the Police to declare Ajaka wanted if he fails to honour Police invitations, moves around with armed thugs, undermines security efforts and constitutes a threat to the peace of Kogi State.

“We are concerned that the Police in Kogi State have mentioned one of the Parties’ Governorship candidates in person of Mr. Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, whose actions, the authorities said, had been undermining security efforts in the state,” Israel Abiodun, coordinator for Coalition for Credible Elections said during the walk.

“The Police, in a recent statement, said he had been invited on several occasions, just like other candidates, in line with investigations into allegations of violence but that he had refused to honour the invitations, yet, up till now, he has not been declared wanted when we all know that he doesn’t have constitutional immunity but already acting above the law.”