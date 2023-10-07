Kogi 2023: Ex-Lawmaker, women leaders defect to APC

A former federal lawmaker, Ismail Inah Hussein, popularly known as Soul Lover, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State.

Inah, who represented Idah Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was received into the APC on Friday by the state party chairman, Abdullahi Bello, in Ajaka, Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area.

Inah explained that his decision to join the APC was to contribute to the development of Kogi State and the country as a whole. He praised the APC government under Governor Yahaya Bello for instituting unity, security, and overall state development. He said he would support the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, to consolidate on these achievements.

Also decamping to the APC were the former women leaders of the PDP in Igalamela LGA, as well as the women leaders of the wards in the area.

Baron Okwoli, Commissioner for Transportation in Kogi State, commended Inah and his followers for their decision to join the APC and assured them they would work together to ensure victory for the party in the November 11 governorship election.

Similarly, Joel Oyibo, deputy governorship candidate, said he was impressed by the high turnout at the ceremony to receive the former lawmaker. He noted that the attendance was evidence that people believed strongly in the APC despite propaganda by opposition parties.

Oyibo assured the people of Igalamela-Odolu and the entire state that the governorship candidate, Usman Ododo when elected, would consolidate the unity, security, and infrastructural development instituted by Governor Yahaya Bello.

The state party chairman welcomed the former lawmaker and his supporters and expressed confidence that the APC would win a landslide in the forthcoming election. He assured of victory for the APC in Igalamela-Odolu and urged the new members to remain steadfast and committed to party functions with a promise of equal opportunities alongside existing party members.