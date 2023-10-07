Abia state: Tribunal rejects APC’s petition against Alex Otti

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, convening in Umuahia, made a significant ruling on Friday, as it struck down the petition filed by IIkechi Emenike, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), against Abia State’s Labour Party (LP) Governor, Alex Otti.

Justice Omolara Adeyemi, while delivering the verdict, elucidated that the prayer presented by the APC candidate appeared legally unconventional and thus dismissed the petition on grounds of lacking merit.

This ruling ultimately reaffirmed Alex Otti’s position as the duly elected governor of Abia State.

In an earlier development, the tribunal had also dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) petition, filed by Ambrose Ahaiwe, which contested the outcome of the March 18, 2023, election.

The tribunal clarified that the concerns regarding Otti’s eligibility to participate in the election and the arguments raised by the petitioners fell under the category of pre-election matters, and therefore, the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter.