Kaduna PDP congress: We’ve not endorsed any candidate for chairmanship position – Aspirants

Kaduna State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is preparing to have another set of leaders to steer the affairs of the party in the state.

In the build-up to the congresses, a group under the aegis of Forum of Chairmanship Aspirants has alleged that a meeting is being orchestrated to illegally endorse a particular candidate in the name of other aspirants.

The forum also said that the people behind the purported meeting for the endorsement which, according to the forum, is scheduled for Thursday, August 20, are on the threshold of promoting illegality in the party.

Disclosing this during a briefing at the NUJ secretariat, Kaduna Council, on Wednesday, Ashafa Waziri, who spoke on behalf of other chairmanship aspirants, explained that none of the aspirants has declared his intention of stepping down or withdrawn from the race as it was being spread.

“We wish to unequivocally state that we are all in the race and none of us has backed out, withdrawn or stepped down. We urge you to discountenance the malicious rumours being spread by enemies of progress that we have stepped down,” the forum said.

While frowning at what the forum described as illegality, five aspirants out of the six contenders said that the purported meeting to endorse one of the two other aspirants is to claim that Abubakar Gaiya Haruna, Bulus Kajang, Ado Dogo Audu, Ashafa Waziri and one other have stepped down from the contest and thereafter announce the adoption of a particular candidate.

The five aspirants under the forum further explained that if such adoption happens, it will be the height of rascality and impunity that is unknown to the constitution of the party.

“Let it be known that we are dealing with a bunch of people who are adorned in false messianic robes seeking to deceive the people with an agenda of and concern for Zone three (Southern Kaduna), in adopting a consensus candidate. How can an adoption of a consensus candidate be achieved without the other contestants involved in the negotiations?” the forum said.

“We therefore wish to state categorically that we are not party to this orchestrated illegal meeting, because it remains cosmetic, hypocritical and hallow, and unknown to the ideals and principles of the PDP or its constitution that has a clear cut pattern for meetings and who is eligible to convene and those to attend.

“As long as any meeting of the Southern Senatorial Zone is not conveyed by the highest political office holder in the Zone, and indeed the whole state, in the person of Distinguish Senator Danjuma Tella Laah such a meeting is illegal and any decision thereafter taken is null and void, and therefore compelled to express our strong reservations on the present state of affairs in our party in Zone 3, where meetings will be called and conveners will deliberately exclude the constitutionally recognised leader, Senator Danjuma Laah,” it said.