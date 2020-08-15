Kaduna announces school resumption dates for junior secondary exit class 

The Kaduna State government has approved Sunday, August 16, and Monday, August 17, 2020, as the resumption dates for students in the last year of Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) that are expected to begin their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on August 24.

The government directed all administrators of public and private schools to note that the one-week period starting from Sunday, August 16, is to allow them to make necessary preparations to accommodate the JSS 3 students in line with the COVID-19 guidelines in place as it were in the case of the SS3.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Phoebe Sukai Yayi, permanent secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Education, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday.

According to the statement, which was signed on behalf of the Commissioner for Education, the Kaduna State Ministry of Education directed all principals to make arrangements to receive JSS3 boarding students on Sunday and day students on Monday.

The statement said proprietors of private schools are expected to comply accordingly through the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority and are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their students to and from schools.

“Appropriate resumption dates for other examinations and for the rest of the classes, including the SS1, SS2 and JSS 1-2, as well as primary schools will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

“The ministry is assuring the public that it will continue the e-learning education program using the Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications until full normalcy is returned to the academic environment,” it said.

The ministry commended all partners in the education sector, Non-Governmental Organisations, Parents Teachers Associations, proprietors of private schools, old students’ associations, and the media for their continued support and understanding.